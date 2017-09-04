Nuclear Waste RFP from US Department of Energy

A final Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Low-Level Waste/Mixed Low-Level Waste (LLW/MLLW) Disposal procurement has been issued by the US government’s Department of Energy (DOE) Environmental Management Consolidated Business Center (EMCBC).

The DOE explained that the effort will require contractors to safely dispose of LLW/MLLW; Section 11e.(2) byproduct material; technologically-enhanced, naturally-occurring radioactive material (TENORM); and sealed sources.

The government said that it expects to award one or more indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts in response to this solicitation.

The DOE added that the IDIQ contracts each have an anticipated ceiling of $120 million and will allow its sites, and other users, to place fixed-unit-price task orders for waste disposal as their needs and funding allow.

Responsive proposals are due on or by October 23, 2017.

The announcement is posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website at FOB website and on the procurement website

