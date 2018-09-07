Packaging Recycling Organisations Join Forces

Valpak, the UK’s largest packaging compliance scheme and OPRL, the industry standard for packaging recycling labelling, are forming a close alliance to support their overlapping memberships.

OPRL Ltd operates the UK-wide On-Pack Recycling Label scheme used by over 600 brands. The new partnership will help to ensure that packaging is easily recyclable and clearly labelled to engage consumers in recycling.

Under the partnership OPRL said it will use Valpak data to strengthen its services for packaging producers, and to encourage consumer participation in recycling.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL said: “We are constantly looking for ways to add value to our membership and this new alliance with Valpak is the latest drive to achieve this.

“By ensuring that packaging reviews are underpinned by accurate data and analysis, our two organisations can give the best – and consistent – advice on improving recyclability across a member’s packaging range, and on engaging consumers in actually recycling,” she added.

OPRL said that its growing membership includes packaging supply chain businesses seeking to support their clients in achieving full recyclability of packaging wherever possible. The label provides a clear call to action to consumers.

The new alliance also means that Valpak’s members will be able to access a fully aligned service on the recyclability and labelling of their packaging within Valpak’s Data Management Portal.

Steve Gough, Chief Executive of Valpak concluded: “Through this alliance, we will be able to offer our members a detailed assessment of the recyclability of their packaging, supporting them to identify those areas for targeted improvement and monitoring the changes made.

“Valpak is also pleased that it can support OPRL’s new recycling app initiative through the inclusion of our bring site location database www.recyclemore.co.uk, therefore contributing to boosting consumer engagement in recycling.”

