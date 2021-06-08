Plastic Waste Chemical Recycling Study

French collaborative research network, RECORD, launched a research project on the status of chemical recycling of plastics.

The project aims at understanding the different existing technologies for chemical and biochemical recycling of plastic waste. Mechanical plastic waste recycling does not produce high quality recycled materials. The study would therefore look into the status of the more promising chemical recycling of plastic waste. Currently, little information is available to compare the different processes and to evaluate their performance in economic or environmental terms. The uncertainties related to these new technologies are also high given their current stage of development.

Thus, this study aims to provide an overview of the different chemical and biochemical recycling technologies through a literature review and to shed light on the outstanding issues with the help of expert opinions.