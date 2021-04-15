Pyrum Innovations wins Recircle Award in the "Best Tyre Recycling" Innovation category

Pyrum Innovations uses a pyrolysis technology that enables aluminum tires to be one hundred percent recycled. For this, the company won the award in the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards.

The event is a new global tire industry initiative aimed at recognizing companies and individuals within the tire industry who are making a significant contribution within the tire retreading and recycling industry and whose work is focused on achieving a circular economy.

The shortlist of nominated companies was determined by a selection committee comprised of international industry experts. The winners were announced at a live-streamed awards ceremony.

