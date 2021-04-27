Quebec Landfill deploys Waga Energy's RNG technology

The green gas produced will be purchased by Énergir, the largest gas distribution company in the province, and injected into its gas grid onsite. This landfill gas-to-RNG project will be the first in Canada to use the Wagabox technology, developed by Waga Energy to recover landfill gas in the form of RNG, also known as biomethane.

Waga Energy will buy the landfill gas from RGMRM for a period of at least 20 years. It will then be transformed into grid-compliant RNG by a Wagabox gas treatment unit built onsite. Waga Energy will generate income by selling its RNG production to Énergir. Until now, the landfill gas at Saint-Étienne-des-Grès was captured and burned in a flare.

Designed to process 3,400 cubic meters of biogas per hour (2,000 scfm), the Wagabox unit in Saint-Étienne-des-Grès will produce 468,000 GJ of renewable gas per year, corresponding to the annual consumption of 8,000 local households. The Wagabox unit will be built in Shawinigan by a local company under the supervision of Waga Energy’s Canadian subsidiary, except for the cryogenic distillation module which will be imported from France. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2022.