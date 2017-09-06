Recycling Technologies Secures £5m to Expand Plastic Recycling Operations

Swindon, UK based, Recycling Technologies, which has developed a chemical recycling technology for non-recyclable waste plastics, has closed a recent funding round raising £5 million.

The company said that it is now actively on the lookout for further sites for its chemical recycling machine which turns residual plastic waste back into the oil it originally came from.

The firm added that it has operated successfully at the Swindon Material Recovery Facility (MRF) based in Cheney Manor using its technology to produce a low sulphur hydrocarbon product called Plaxx®. Plaxx can be used as a feedstock for new polymer and wax manufacturing, replacing fossil-fuel derived raw material.

The company said it is now preparing for further trials at the end of the year to ramp up to continuous 24/7 operations.

The new chemical recycling technology is claimed to offer an alternative to landfill and energy from waste (EfW) for residual plastic waste and boosts the recycling rate for mixed plastics from 30% achieved with existing mechanical treatment, to 90% with these technologies combined.

Parnters Wanted

Following a very successful year, Recycling Technologies said that it is now looking to partner with more waste management operators and local councils with a view to increasing the number of sites from which it can operate.

The machine Recycling Technologies has created takes the solution for plastic waste to the source of the problem, usually an MRF or PRF, rather than the problem to the solution.

The technology is housed in a chemical recycling unit called the RT7000, capable of treating 7000 tonnes of mixed plastics per annum from household and C&I streams.

Findings from a recent Ricardo AEA life cycle assessment, indicates that by diverting the plastic waste from EfW, 2.2 tonnes of CO2e can be saved for every tonne of plastic waste processed into Plaxx.

Recycling Technologies will be at the RWM Exhibition in Birmingham next week (12 – 14th September) and aims to meet waste management partners and suppliers to start discussions about new site acquisitions in 2018 and beyond.

