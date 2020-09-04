No doubt you've seen the teasers over the past few weeks, but now we're very excited to be able to send you the complete Keynote Programme for Rethinking Waste: The Global Resource Expo and Forum.



The online event will take place on 22-23 September 2020 and we have some fantastic sessions booked, with topics ranging from waste management during Covid-19 to the role of waste-to-energy in the circular economy, marine plastics, the fourth industrial revolution, closing the dumpsites and much, much more.



With both IFAT and ISWA's Annual Congress cancelled in the face of the pandemic, this event promises to be the place for the industry to come together this year - to share knowledge and experiences, and to showcase the latest technologies.

A booth at Rethinking Waste is a great way to reach potential clients and collaborators, keeping your staff safe and your costs down.

What a Digital Booth Can do for You:

Chat live with visitors through your very own avatars

Showcase your corporate videos

Network personally with potential clients in private meeting rooms

Offer downloadable content such as pdfs, podcasts, presentations, or any other give-aways visitors might enjoy

Boost your sales after the expo using our detailed booth visitor report, so you can follow up on those all-important leads

Highlight your company and showcase your brand with your very own tailored booth, we have options to personalise colours, logos, shapes, or even add a second story.

Some of the Confirmed Speakers

Ella Stengler, Managing Director of CEWEP

David Biderman, Executive Director/CEO at Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA)

Johnny Stuen, Director of production Waste Management Agency

Antonis Mavropoulos, President of ISWA and founder D-Waste

Sandra Mazo-Nix, Municipal Solid Waste Initiative Coordinator Climate & Clean Air Coalition

James Law, Vice President of SCS Engineers

Marco Ricci, Chairperson at European Compost Network ECN e.V

Tim Bouldry, Director ISWA Scholarship Programme

For those wishing to attend the event don't miss out on the early bird ticket to save 80% on the entrance fee when booked before 7th September.



For those looking to exhibit at the event please contact Terry Ash