Rubicon Technologies to go public through merger with founder SPAC

Rubicon®, a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “RBT.” The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.

Leading Technology Company in Waste and Recycling Innovation

Founded in 2008, Rubicon is the world’s largest digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and a global leader in providing cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments. As the digital challenger to status quo waste companies, the company has developed and commercialized proven, cutting-edge software that brings transparency and environmental innovation to the waste and recycling industry, enabling customers to make data-driven decisions that lead to more efficient and effective operations and yields more sustainable outcomes. Using proprietary technology in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), computer vision, and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), for which the company has secured more than 50 U.S. and international patents, Rubicon has built the world’s leading technology platform aimed at modernizing the centuries-old $2.1 trillion global waste and recycling industry. Fast Company named Rubicon to its annual list of the “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2021.

Through its suite of cutting-edge software solutions, Rubicon has driven innovation in one of the business world’s toughest industries, reimagined the customer experience, and empowered a wide range of customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, to municipal and city agencies, to optimize their waste handling and recycling programs. The implementation of Rubicon’s solutions enables customers to find significant economic value in their physical waste streams by improving business processes, reducing costs, and saving energy while helping those customers confidently execute their sustainability goals.

Financial Scale with Track Record of Rapid Growth

Since Rubicon’s inception in 2008, the company grew to over $500 million in annual revenues in 2020. The company has built an extensive network of more than 8,000 hauling and recycling partners and more than 8 million worldwide service locations. Rubicon expects to increase growth in the coming years as the company’s international markets expand and new customers are added to existing markets.