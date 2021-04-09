Russia plans to invest in waste to energy projects in Pakistan

The Provincial Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah, said the Russian government had constructed the huge project in Karachi. “Now, the mill not only needs to be overhauled but also has to be modernised to meet current steel production requirements,” he added. The visiting delegation decided to send a team to visit the mill to assess the requirements for its modernisation.

Russian team also showed interest to invest in waste to energy projects. Nasir Hussain Shah told that vast opportunities in the province exist in fields of waste to energy ; water treatment plants and desalination plants. He suggested that Russian investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in Hyderabad and Sukkur.