Scandinavian BWSC sells waste-to-energy business

Prior to the sale, the ACT business had been an important component of BWSC, a world leader in the construction and operation of power plant systems with a record of having installed more than 4000 MW in 74 countries.

Upon completion of the transaction, BWSC will focus on the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) and Service Business, which consists of a portfolio of 16 long-term O&M contracts and a broad Service portfolio ranging from repair jobs to complex rehabilitation, upgrade projects and long-term technical service agreements. The Service Business also comprises sale of spare parts. The O&M business has been part of BWSC since the 1990s and the Service business dates back to the early start of BWSC. Both constitute a healthy and prosperous part of the company.

BWSC will complete its ongoing construction projects, including the Hooton ACT project; the first non-subsidized merchant gasification facility in the UK.

SEC is a new venture, based in Allerød, Denmark. It is headed by British entrepreneur Ian Brooking, the founder and chief executive of CoGen, which has partnered with BWSC on waste incinerator projects.

SEC chairman Ian Brooking said: “The transfer to SEC of around 70 employees, and the intention of a further 30, provides a significant base of experience to build on BWSC’s extensive history of 4000 MW successfully installed across the world. With two projects already in an advanced stage of development, this invaluable experience will soon be deployed on EPC contracts.”