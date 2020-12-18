Seasons Greetings from the International Solid Waste Association

As we prepare to put 2020 behind us and celebrate the holidays as best we can, ISWA is sending a personal message asking us to support those less fortunate than many of us through the #ISWAKids programme:

Greetings waste management professionals and all who do their part in protecting our environment.

It is from the biggest hearts that the #ISWAkids deliver their love and warmth to you all during this holiday season. As it has been repeated time and time again, 2020 has been a trialling year for everyone on various accounts, but together we have prospered and grown from the experience. We have kept looking forward into our futures with you. To provide a sample of gratitude, we have put together a holiday film with a few interviews with our kids along with some holiday cheer that spans from the far reaches of Africa, India and Latin America.

Please join us in celebrating by viewing the video and feeling the holiday spirit.

We cannot run this programme without your kindness and generosity. Therefore, this Christmas we are asking you to give a little to the programme. You can make a donation through a bank transfer:

Account: ISWA Scholarship Programme

IBAN: NL40ABNA0847033619

Use "ISWA Scholarship Programme 2021" in your reference payment.

ISWA will recognise all Christmas donations with a certificate of gratitude.

May good health and prosperity guide you all into the new yea

Sincerely,

The ISWA Scholarship Programme

A video message from ISWA can be watched below.

https://youtu.be/D8LRHsn7wn8