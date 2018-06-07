Second UNTHA Shredder for French Waste Derived Fuel Manufacturer

In France, Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) manufacturer, Environnement 48, has increased the capacity of its waste processing facility in the South West of the country with an investment in its second UNTHA shredder.

Environnement 48’s alternative fuel production plant first became operational back in early 2016. At the heart of the site was an UNTHA XR Ripper waste shredder, transforming C&I and bulky wastes into a homogenous fraction of 80% <300mm. This was then further refined to produce SRF.

However, according to UNTHA with demand for Environnement 48’s expertise on the rise, the firm sought a second machine to boost the processing capabilities of the plant. The Austrian recycling equipment manufacturer said that its XR Cutter shredder has therefore been commissioned and – with this electric-drive machine recording throughputs of 10 tonnes per hour – a total annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes is now expected.

This second piece of equipment is predominantly handling plastics and wood, which UNTHA claims is a testament to the XR’s shredding flexibility.

“The XR3000C is reducing complex materials down to a homogenous 80mm particle size,” explained UNTHA’s waste specialist for France, Michel Heuze. “The resulting product is a commercially attractive alternative fuel.”

Explaining what attracted the company to purchase this additional machine, Olivier Dalle, manager at Environnement 48 said: “The Eco Drive concept – which guarantees up to 50% less electricity consumption than conventional electro-hydraulic drive options – was a key selling point.”

“Given the relationship we’ve built up with UNTHA in France, not to mention the level of technical support they have provided for the XR Ripper, this supplier was a logical choice for our second shredder investment,” he added.

Whilst the XR Cutter ensures a highly refined shred with particle sizing as low as 30mm, the Ripper is used to shred untreated waste down to 100-400mm, depending on the client’s requirements. The final fraction size is controlled by adjustable screen bars.

Read More

UNTHA Delivers Largest 4-shaft Waste Shredder to UK Recycling Firm

Austrian shredding equipment manufacturer, UNTHA, has delivered its largest four shaft machine, the RS150, to Kent, UK based recycling firm LKM Recycling.

UNTHA Shredders Online at Korean SRF Waste to Fuel Facility

South Korean waste management firm, Zion, has begun operations at its new Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) production facility in Wonju city, which will supply fuel for the cement industry.

UNTHA Shredders for SITA's New SRF Plant in Birmingham, UK

UNTHA has installed three high-specification shredders at SITA UK's new 60,000 tonne per year Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) plant being in Birmingham.