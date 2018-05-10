‘Slow Down To Get Around’ Bill Signed Into Law in Maryland

Maryland Governor Hogan is to sign a bill, Operation When Approaching Vehicle with Visual Signals, into law, making it the 18th state to pass the legislation.

The move was warmly welcomed by the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), which on February 6 submitted written testimony in support of a Maryland Senate bill that would add waste collection to the existing list of vehicles requiring traffic to move over or slow down when approaching.

At a similar committee hearing on February 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates, Biderman testified in support of Slow Down To Get Around and explained to lawmakers why waste and collection workers need these protections.

The organisation also noted that first two worker fatalities in 2017 were both in the state of Maryland, including the death of City of Laurel employee Marcus Colbert. City of Laurel Mayor Craig Moe testified at the Maryland statehouse to help pass the state’s Slow Down To Get Around bill.

Slow Down to Get Around is the name commonly applied to legislation that requires motorists to slow down or move over when passing waste and recycling vehicles that are in the process of collection. It is similar to many existing laws that require motorists to be cautious when traveling through a construction work zone or when passing a stopped public safety vehicle.

“SWANA is very pleased that Maryland has enacted these important protections for waste collection workers, and I am pleased that I had the opportunity to testify in support of the bill,” said David Biderman, SWANA’s executive director and CEO.

“This is an excellent example of what the industry can do when we work together to achieve a common goal,” he concluded.

