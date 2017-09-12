Specially Designed Food Waste Collection Trucks for RiverRidge in Northern Ireland

RiverRidge introduces two new food waste vehicles to its fleet as part of its continued pledge to the ever-increasing demand for food waste recycling. Pictured is Tony Kirkpatrick, Transport & Logistics Director of RiverRidge, alongside one of the new vehicles.

Northern Ireland based waste and recycling firm, RiverRidge, has introduced two new specially designed MacPac 110S food waste collection vehicles to its fleet of 95 vehicles.

The company said that the recent investment highlights its commitment to tackle the ever-increasing demand for food waste recycling.

In April this year, in an attempt to regulate the amount of food waste sent to landfill by businesses every week, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency set out further food waste legislation. The outcome has meant any business producing more than 5kgs of food leftovers now must dispose of it in a separate bin for collection.

“As regulations continue to intensify, the vehicle model choice was critical. In order to help evolve RiverRidge’s current food waste collection strategy, we have purchased two new MacPac 110S vehicles, which are specifically designed for the collection of food waste and will be operated by our experienced crew,“ said Tony Kirkpatrick, Transport & Logistics Director of RiverRidge.

“As more businesses realise the commercial benefits of diverting food waste from landfill in terms of reduced waste costs, it was imperative for us to select a vehicle model that had a sufficient capacity to contain the amount of food waste that is now collected on a daily basis by RiverRidge,” he continued.

Based across four sites in Belfast, Coleraine, Derry-Londonderry and Portadown, RiverRidge said that it has the ability to service 95% of Northern Ireland’s postcodes directly, allowing it to become an essential part of a business’s waste management strategy.

The MacPac food waste vehicles have an on-board weighing system, which allows operators to know exactly what each bin weighs and also the total weight in the vehicle.

“The MacPac 110S have a proven record for reliability and are a welcomed addition to our fleet,” added Kirkpatrick.

“These new specialised food waste collection vehicles will play an integral part in RiverRidge’s landfill diversion strategy. It is our responsibility to help our customers meet legislation by offering a cost-effective and efficient food waste management service, the new additions to our fleet will help guarantee this service,” he concluded.

