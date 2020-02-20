STADLER: Full Speed Ahead in the Recycling Industry During 2020

Recycling equipment and plant developer, STADLER, has published its strategic objectives for 2020 of remaining focused on anticipating the recycling sector’s evolution, detecting new requirements, and maintaining operational flexibility.

Willi Stadler, CEO of the STADLER Group, explained: “The circular economy is the future, the way to address the main environmental challenges of our century, such as the global waste issue.

“Awareness around the world that we need to change our lifestyle is growing fast. In this context, the recycling sector is set to grow significantly, also driven by increasingly stringent policies and regulations.

“At STADLER, we are ready: we have the know-how, the experience and the operational capacity to support the recycling industry as it evolves. The change is already happening, and we are providing solutions to the new requirements as they arise.”

New Demand for Specialisation & High Purity Rates

The recycling industry is increasingly requiring waste sorting plants with high purity levels in order to meet their customers’ demand for high-quality recycled end-products that can compete with virgin materials on the market.

According to the Altshausen, Germany based firm, this evolution is also driving a demand for greater specialisation in the sorting processes and the ability to sort multiple materials flexibly.

STADLER said that has anticipated this evolution, and has already completed different projects that meet these new needs, such as one of the first sorting plants in the world specializing in film: the Integra Plastics plant in Sofia, Bulgaria, with a capacity of 4 tonnes/hour, sorts the fractions into HDPE, PP and LDPE and by colour (transparent, blue and green).

“In our industry, specialisation will be the key to success in the coming years,” said Jürgen Berger, Sales Director. “At STADLER we have the operational flexibility and expertise to develop new solutions to address the demand for specialization and to achieve the highest possible purity rates – and we can provide the answer to new needs fast. This is one of our key strengths and will remain an important focus for us.”

STADLER’s latest project for French recycling company Schroll Group demonstrated its capacity to develop tailored solutions to meet the demand for sorting more fractions and greater operating flexibility – see WMW Story.

New Markets Helping to Stimulate the Circular Economy

STADLER noted that it has seen a growing interest in Latin American markets for developing their recycling industry, as they strive to limit the growth of waste landfill sites and develop their circular economy.

It identified a strong interest in Mexico and, having completed a number of projects in the last two years, the company is now planning to establish direct presence through a subsidiary in the coming months to better support customers in this market.

It has also recently completed the most advanced sorting plant for light packaging, plastics, paper and cardboard in Brazil. The Mulitlixo plant in São Paulo, Brazil, is in the final testing stages. It includes a viewing platform for visitors to examine the plant and its process safely, testament to the growing interest for the recycling industry in the country.

Ready for Continued Growth

With the recycling sector set to grow fast in the coming years, STADLER said that it is ready to meet the growing demand in terms of capacity as well as complexity.

In 2014 and 2016, it invested in the construction of two new production halls in Altshausen and last year it completed the project with the inauguration of the new Heaquarters on the same site, bringing the full team together.

It is also investing in a new production hall in Slovenia in order to increase production capacity further. These investments will enable it to operate more efficiently and with the greatest flexibility.

STADLER’s focus on providing the best answer to its customers’ needs has also led the company to seal a partnership with Krones, the specialist in the washing and decontamination process. Through this alliance, it is now able to offer a turnkey plant for the complete recycling process, from sorting all the way to the final output of new recycled materials.

Claus Maier, second CEO of the STADLER Group concluded: “Our strategic priority is the customer. They are our priority, because, at STADLER we know that our success depends on the success of our customers.”