Strategic Materials Opens Glass Recycling Facility in Wisconsin

US glass recycling specialist, Strategic Materials, has opened a new glass processing plant in Delavan, Wisconsin as it expands its North American manufacturing footprint.

The company said that the new 125,000 square foot (11,600 square metre) facility was built in response to the state’s need to increase glass recycling. The facility sits on fifteen acres, and is expected to begin production in early November 2017.

The Delavan location will replace the company’s East Troy, Wisconsin, facility and will retain nearly all of its existing employees.

The city of Delevan was chosen by the company in partnership with state recycling organisations including AROW (Associated Recyclers of Wisconsin), SWANA (Solid Waste Association of North America Badger Chapter), and WCSWARA (Wisconsin Counties Solid Waste Manager Association), as a centralised location to help defray Material Recovery Facility (MRF) logistic costs in transporting glass from the state’s most densely populated cities.

The state of Wisconsin estimates at least 121,000 tonnes of available glass in the recycling stream annually.

“Our new facility was built to better serve not only our customers, but also our suppliers; We’ve nearly doubled our capacity, and are able meet end-market demand - with a higher quality product,” explained Denis Suggs, Strategic Materials President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We applaud the state of Wisconsin for their progressive stance on glass recycling, and willingness to collaborate with us to benefit the state, the environment, and the local economy. We hope other states will follow their lead.”

The recycled glass or cullet is used primarily for container glass and fiberglass manufacturing, resulting in up to thirty percent energy savings, and reduction in CO2 emissions.

Read More

Machinex to Distribute Krysteline Glass Recycling Technology for American Market

Machinex, has entered into an alliance with Dorset, UK based glass processing equipment specialist, Krysteline Technologies for the introduction of its glass Implosion technology in the North American market.

Veolia to Build £10m High Grade Glass Recycling Plant in St Helens, UK

Veolia has teamed up with UK mineral wool insulation manufacturer, Knauf Insulation, in a long term contract to supply high quality recycled glass from packaging in St. Helens, Merseyside.

New Supply Chain Wide Coalition to Boost US Glass Recycling

In the US a group of nearly two dozen organisations including the Glass Packaging Institute (GPI), and beverage manufacturers such as Diageo and New Belgium Brewing, as well as glass the processing and recycling industry, have joined forces to create the U.S. Glass Recycling Coalition.