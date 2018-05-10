Temperature Monitoring Helps Wood Recycler Secure Fire Prevention Approval

PREVENTiT, a new core temperature monitoring system for material stockpiles, has helped Kent based wood recycling firm, Countrystyle, gain Environment Agency approval for the Fire Prevention Plan at its Ridham Docks plant.

The facility processes some 150,000 tonnes of mixed wood per annum, producing a range of shredded wood products for the panel board and energy markets. To cope with seasonal demand from the energy market, material may be stored in stockpiles for several weeks over the summer months.

New guidance for Fire Prevention Plans issued by the Environment Agency requires adequate monitoring of wastes to minimise the likelihood of self combustion.

To meet this requirement, Countrystyle has adopted the PREVENTiT temperature monitoring system for material stockpiles stored for an extended period. PREVENTiT’s multiple sensors are distributed through the core of the stockpile and track temperatures throughout the pile.

The company has configured the system to have a two-tier alert process for extra safety and transparency. At a median level, an alert is sent automatically to site operators and prompts the introduction of additional monitoring. If temperatures continue to rise, a second alert is activated and received by senior management, as well as Kent Fire and Rescue and the Environment Agency. This second alert triggers action at the site to rotate or dismantle the stockpile.

It is not compulsory for the alert to be sent outside the organisation, but in configuring the system in this way, Countrystyle underlines its commitment to safety and transparency.

Stuart Butler-Gallie, Director of Legal and Admin at Countrystyle, who oversees compliance at the group said: “I consider PREVENTiT to have been one of the factors which helped to ensure that our FPP was passed, clearing the way for a permit to be issued covering the entirety of the site.”

George Longmuir, Managing Director at Freeland Scientific which developed PREVENTiT, added: “We expect PREVENTiT will become the standard solution adopted across the industry. It’s low-cost, easy to use and, unlike anything else on the market, is able to monitor temperatures deep within the core of the stockpile.”

Read More

IN DEPTH: Fighting Fire at Waste & Recycling Plants

While fires are an all too frequent for waste facilities, regulations mitigate them are surprisingly thin on the ground. Can lessons be learned from the UK Environment Agency's mandatory Fire Prevention Plans?

GUEST BLOG: Fires All Too Common in the Waste & Recycling Industry

MRA’s Mike Ritchie explores the ever present risk of fire at waste facilities in Australia and explains some of the steps to mitigate it.

Recycling Facility Fires Targeted by New Honeywell Sensing Technology

Honeywell has launched next generation Fire Alarm Aspiration Sensing Technology (FAAST) smoke detection solution to help reduce the significant risks posed by fire at recycling facilities.