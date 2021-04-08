Ten waste management companies consolidate and rebrand

WIN Waste Innovations is comprised of the former Wheelabrator Technologies as well as Stamford, Conn.-based City Carting & Recycling and Tunnel Hill Partners; Londonderry, N.H.-based Charles George Waste Disposal & Recycling; Westboro, Mass.-based United Material Management; Eliot, Maine-based Shipyard Waste Solutions; Atkinson, N.H.-based Bay State Disposal; Westchester County-based County Waste Management, Inc.; Fitchburg, Mass.-based Fiore Trucking Recycle & Disposal and the commercial and residential subscription business of West Bridgewater, Mass.-based Noonan Waste Service.

"By bringing together these 10 industry leading companies under a single brand, WIN Waste Innovations has positioned itself to deliver essential services to our customers and communities while performing for the planet," said WIN Waste Innovations President and CEO Robert C. Boucher.

The company operates from Maine to Florida and as far west as Ohio. By retaining the established teams that managed the respective legacy brands, WIN Waste Innovations will broaden and deepen its operational footprint in the Northeast and other markets of strategic interest, while ensuring a seamless transition for customers. In all, the combined company operates 50 strategically located collection, transfer and disposal assets, and serves more than 110,000 collections customers on 231 collection routes utilizing 346 total collection vehicles and eight hauling locations.

"The combination of these established collection, hauling, transfer and waste-to-energy companies enables WIN Waste Innovations to provide the holistic approach to waste management our customers and communities need," said Boucher. "In addition to providing exceptional customer service at every point along the value chain, we are preserving our natural resources.

"As a combined company, each year we convert 6.7 million tons of waste into clean, renewable energy to power 340,000 homes and recycle more than 234,000 tons of plastic, paper and metal from the waste stream."