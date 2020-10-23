Terex Ecotec Launches New Mobile Magnetic Separator for Biomass & Waste Applications

Northern Ireland based equipment manufacturer, Terex Ecotec, has introduced the TMS 320 Metal Separator for mobile separation, offering an efficient drum magnet and eddy current rotor aimed at the recovering metals from compost, biomass, IBA (Incinerated Bottom Ash) and waste.

“The TMS 320 Metal Separator is a new and unique offering from Terex Ecotec and demonstrates our continued investment in new product development,” Tony Devlin, Business Line Director at Terex explained

“It will further enhance our product range meeting both market and customers’ needs,” he continued. “Manufacturing will take place at our Terex Campsie facility which has benefitted from further investment with the completion of a large capacity shed offering an additional 30,000 square foot which will support the ongoing growth and development of Terex Ecotec’s expanding product portfolio.”

The TMS 320 metal separator is said to offer quick and easy set-up and be ready to process in minutes with no tools required. A push button control panel, variable speed drum magnet and eddy current belt, combined with a splitter system that offers accurate real time adjustment, enables the operator to configure the machine to suit a wide range of applications.

In partnering with Eriez, a specialist in magnetic separation technologies, the TMS 320 incorporates the RevX ST22 eddy current separator and rare earth drum magnet.

The RevX ST22 eddy current separator has a premium 22-pole neodymium rotor which spins at just 3000RPM. This rotor is encased in an ultra-thin carbon fibre shell, and a thin but durable PVC belt, ensuring that the intense field produced by the ST22 is fully employed to provide the most effective separation results. The 2m wide high-strength neodymium radial pole magnet is utilised for optimum iron recovery.

Designed to provide operators with unrivalled levels of service access, all conveyors are built to a modular design allowing each one to be removed independently for ease of maintenance. The splitter system can be moved away from the eddy current unit to provide unobstructed access to both the splitter system and eddy current rotor. This feature is also said to enable the TMS 320 to fold within a 3m wide transport width and places it as a market leader.

Being electrically driven the TMS 320 can be powered by either the onboard genset or using mains electricity supply. This flexibility provides the end user with reduced operating costs, fuel usage, emissions and noise levels. The TMS 320 is available in both tracked and static variants. The tracked unit is fitted with heavy duty crawler tracks and offers excellent site mobility making it a great solution for difficult terrain.