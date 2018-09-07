Test to Determine if Plastic Film Suitable for Recycling

Plastics Recyclers Europe’s RecyClass has released a procedure to assess the recyclability of plastics film in Europe with an aim of increasing circularity of packaging.

The RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PE films aims to analyse the impact of different technologies on the recyclability of the PE film and flexible packaging recycling stream.

“Recyclability should not be decided subjectively. The various elements constituting a plastic packaging have to be tested, analysed and measured in a transparent and repeatable manner,” said Paolo Glerean, RecyClass Chairman.

“With the publication of specific testing protocols, we aim to support all the technical solutions and materials that improve recyclability of plastic packaging,” he added.

The protocol was developed in close collaboration with The Association of Plastics Recyclers, and its content and methodology takes into account the expertise of the Benchmark Polyethylene (PE) Films and Flexible Packaging Innovation Test Protocol, published by APR. PRE and APR mutually understand the value of a global PE films and flexible packaging test protocol which can address our common concerns about certain new flexible film package constructions.

The Protocol has been adapted where needed to the existing European standards and end-markets for recyclates. Additionally, PRE partnered with the independent laboratory CENTEXBEL – VKC to perform the recyclability tests according to the published Protocol.

The joint stakeholder effort aims at creating conditions which enable sustainable and cost-efficient recycling of flexible plastics across Europe. We invite all interested parties to join the RecyClass Platform and test their technologies.

