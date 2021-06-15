The 19th Annual American Business Award Goes to Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., a leading provider of medical waste management, and patient engagement solutions in the US, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards. Stericycle was recognized as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities through the safe and responsible disposal of COVID-19 related medical waste.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Stericycle has played an essential role in protecting the health of its customers, employees and communities by safely and responsibly managing the transportation, treatment and disposal of potentially infectious items. The company rapidly mobilized to partner with temporary quarantine and treatment facilities in nearly 40 states and more than 4,500 COVID-19 testing sites across the U.S. Beyond its work with healthcare partners, Stericycle created a new line of COVID-19 services to help non-healthcare facilities dispose of used personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of spreading disease.

Today, Stericycle actively supports a number of vaccination sites, disposing of millions of sharps and used vaccines safely, responsibly and compliantly. Additionally, the company supports the rapid deployment of vaccinations across the country through its Communication Solutions service line, which assists hospitals and healthcare systems with coordinating individual vaccination appointments through patient hotlines, scheduling services and appointment reminders.

“Stericycle team members around the world are an essential part of the healthcare community and play a critical role in the fight against COVID-19,” said Cindy Miller, chief executive officer at Stericycle. “We are honored to receive this recognition from The American Business Awards. As the industry leader in regulated waste and compliance services, we will continue to protect the health and well-being of the people and places around us in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.”

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.