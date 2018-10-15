TOMRA Enhances X-TRACT with Multi-Density Channels to Improve Recyclate Purity

TOMRA Sorting Recycling has introduced a new-generation X-TRACT machine with innovative Dual Processing Technology to improve the accuracy of material recognition and waste sorting.

The Norwegian recycling equipment manufacturer’s X-TRACT system is best known for the sorting of Zorba (shredded mixed nonferrous scrap metals) into aluminium and mixed heavy metals, but is now available in five different application packages: the E-Scrap, Organic, Wood, Aluminum, and High Power Pack.

“With X-ray transmission technology to assess materials according to their density, X-TRACT was already capable of delivering exceptional sorting performance,” said Valerio Sama, Vice President and Head of Product Management Recycling. “Dual Processing Technology adds even more accuracy to material recognition and sorting.”

Sama explained that each pack optimises the machine’s performance for specific sorting tasks by tailoring the sensor and X-ray set-up.

“Application packages also have tailored mechanical specifications, fine-tuned to the user’s needs. Some users, for example, need higher material throughputs than others, and some sort heavier materials,” he added.

Dual Processing Technology and Multiple Density Channels

X-TRACT employs X-ray transmission (XRT) technology to sort materials according to differences in their density. Broad-band radiation penetrates the material to provide spectral absorption information which is then measured with a highly sensitive X-ray camera to identify the atomic density of the material, regardless of its thickness.

According to TOMRA the Dual Processing Technology enables X-TRACT to distinguish between overlapping objects on the sorting line, a particularly useful advantage when lines are running higher throughputs. This advantage has been made possible by the development of sophisticated software, which can detect and prioritise between single object processing and area processing.

The company added that the introduction of multi-density channels is also a useful advance. Previous X-TRACT models sorted material according to two classes, separating it into high-density and low-density fractions. The new X-TRACT features multiple density channels, allowing a greater number of classes for separating materials according to density, with the maximum precision.

The manufacturer said that it has also improved X-TRACT with the new TOMRA ACT, a user interface which enables the setting of several user-levels. TOMRA ACT is intended to optimise the sort and shows operators the most relevant real-time process data at a glance. This information improves monitoring and enables fast adjustments at any time, so the operator is always in control.

