TOMRA has Launched the Latest in its Optical Sorting Range - INNOSORT FLAKE

Norwegian manufacturer, TOMRA Sorting Recycling, has extended its offering of flake sorting solutions with the INNOSORT FLAKE sensor-based solution that combines color and material sorting, reliably removing PVC, metals and opaque flakes.

According to the company, it is the ideal all-in-one sorting solution for plastic recovery facilities, which ensures constant and high-quality output as well as high throughput - at attractive conditions.

TOMRA presented the new system at PRSE (Plastic Recycling Show Europe) event under the slogan “Materially different with excellent results”. The PET flake dual-sensor sorting solution is equipped with the combination of RGB cameras and ultra-high resolution NIR sensors which is said to enable it to sort plastic fractions from 2 to 12 mm by color and simultaneously by polymer types.

“As the rPET industry is focused on better rates for high-grade outputs, INNOSORT FLAKE offers a perfect all-in-one solution for plastic recovery facilities looking to achieve high-quality yields, reduce loss and optimize their operations to improve the cost structures of their business,” commented TOMRA Sorting's Product Manager Recycling, Valerio Sama.

Premium rPET Grades with High Yields

INNOSORT FLAKE features TOMRA’s patented FLYING BEAM® technology – which the company said is the secret to its great accuracy.

The high speed, high precision NIR sensors enable 2mm polymer recognition, significantly reducing loss of valuable PET flake material, with final losses averaging below 2%. The sensor detects the material properties of a broad range of polymers, so that contaminants such as PVC, PE, PP, PA and POM are eliminated, resulting in higher quality yields.

The company added that the reliable removal of PVC, metals and opaque flakes results in rPET grades that meet the high quality standards that attract better rates, ensuring greater profitability of the customer’s product output.

Low Operating Costs and Fast ROI

TOMRA explained that the continuous calibration feature enables customers to monitor and optimize the performance of their operations on a real time basis.

This is said to result in increased stability and less downtime of the system while achieving constant high-quality yield. Additionally, lighting technology results in up to 70% energy savings and decreases the operating costs.

According to the manufacturer, the system is offered at attractive rates which, combined with the low operating costs and high profitability, result in a fast return on the customer’s investment.

With its ultra-high resolution, specialised sensor configuration and throughput rates up to 4.5 t/h, TOMRA said that the INNOSORT FLAKE proves that quality yields and high throughput can be easily attained.

The company added that the system has already proved successful in the Chinese market, where it was launched in September 2018, with customers appreciating the high purity, low loss rate and high throughput.

Read More

Rethinking Deinking: TOMRA E-Book For Paper Recycling

A new downloadable e-book from TOMRA Sorting Recycling looks at the commercial and regulatory pressures on deinking and recycling paper and cardboard.

TOMRA Backs Plastic Pollution Research eXXpedition as Leader Speaks at IFAT 2018

TOMRA, has come on board as the Title Sponsor for eXXpedition’s next highly anticipated all-women plastic research voyage North Pacific 2018.

Optical Recycling System Specialist TOMRA Hold First Annual Conference in Crete

TOMRA explains technology advances for recycling industry at its first two day ‘TOMRA Leads Global Conference´ on the Greek island of Crete.