Toyo Styrene Licenses Agilyx Chemical Recycling Technology for Waste Polystyrene in Japan

Portland, Oregon based Agilyx Corporation, which has developed a chemical recycling technology for waste plastics, has agreed a site technology license agreement with Toyo Styrene to deploy Agilyx technology near Toyo Styrene's facility in the Chiba Prefecture of Japan.

Toyo Styrene, an affiliate of Denka Company Limited, was established in April 1999 as a company of consolidated polystyrene business carved out from Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha(now Denka Co., Ltd.), Nippon Steel Chemical Co., Ltd.(now NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd.),and Daicel Chemical Co.

"This announcement marks our formal entrance into the Asian markets to deliver circular pathways for plastics," commented Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx. "We are excited to be working with a group that shares our mission of reducing the impact on the global environment by increasing recycled content in new products while reducing the dependency on virgin material. Toyo Styrene has been a leader in developing eco-friendly products for the efficient use of plastics."

Sanshiro Matsushita, President of Toyo Styrene added: "I am pleased with announcing the License Agreement with Agilyx which has the unique pyrolysis technology for used polystyrene into styrene monomer.

"This is the very beginning for true circular economy society in Japan. We will enhance the chemical recycling for PS by making use of the characteristics that PS is relatively easier to be depolymerised to SM than other plastics. We will achieve that recycled "refreshed" PS is able to use for PS food containers with no problem with both quality and safety," he continued.

Agilyx and Toyo Styrene said that they will commence engineering and development of the facility immediately. The state-of-the-art depolymerisation plant will have a processing capacity of up to 10 tonnes per day of post-use polystyrene.

Toyo Styrene will purify the styrene monomer oil produced from the technology into a high purified styrene monomer using their proprietary purification technology. The manufacture of styrene through depolymerisation of post-use polystyrene has a lower carbon footprint as compared to virgin styrene monomer.

The facility is expected to commence operations in early in 2022.

