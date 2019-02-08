Turkey Accedes to IMP Ship Recycling Convention

Turkey, one of the five major ship recycling countries in the world, has acceded to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Hong Kong Convention, the treaty for safe and environmentally sound ship recycling.

The Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009, covers the design, construction, operation and maintenance of ships, and preparation for ship recycling in order to facilitate safe and environmentally sound recycling, without compromising the safety and operational efficiency of ships.

Under the Hong Kong Convention, ships to be sent for recycling are required to carry an inventory of hazardous materials, specific to each ship. Ship recycling yards are required to provide a “Ship Recycling Plan”, specifying the manner in which each ship will be recycled, depending on its particulars and its inventory.

In its accession instrument, Turkey declared that it requires explicit approval of the Ship Recycling Plan before a ship may be recycled in its authorised Ship Recycling Facility(ies).

H.E. Mr. Ümit Yalçın, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Turkey to IMO, met IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim to deposit the instrument of accession to the treaty today (31 January).

Turkey becomes the seventh State to accede to the Hong Kong Convention. The treaty will enter into force 24 months after ratification by 15 States, representing 40 per cent of world merchant shipping by gross tonnage, and a combined maximum annual ship recycling volume not less than 3 per cent of their combined tonnage.

The seven contracting States represent more than 20% of world merchant shipping tonnage and the combined annual ship recycling volume of the Contracting States during the preceding 10 years is 1,652,961 GT, i.e. 0.62% of the merchant shipping tonnage of the same States (Belgium, Congo, Denmark, France, Norway, Panama, Turkey).

The top five ship recycling countries in the world, accounting between them for more than 90% of all ship recycling by tonnage, are Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan and Turkey.

IMO is implementing a project (SENSREC Phase II) in Bangladesh to enhance safe and environmentally sound ship recycling develop a roadmap towards accession to the Hong Kong convention.

Read More

IN DEPTH: Ship Recycling - Shape Up, Don’t Ship Out

Last year alone ship recyclers on South Asian beaches caused the deaths of 52 workers and countless more injuries. NGO Shipbreaking Platform is trying to find ways to stop it.

Ship Owners Still Opting for Cut Price Recycling on South Asian Beaches

Globally, ship owners continued to profit from dangerous and dirty shipbreaking practices on South Asian beaches in 2015, according to new data released today by the NGO Shipbreaking Platform.

Five More Deaths at Gadani Ship Recycling Yard in Pakistan

A fire that took place in the shipbreaking yards of Gadani, Pakistan, on Monday this week has claimed the lives of five more workers from the recycling yard, according to non-governmental organisation, Shipbreaking Platform.