Valmet to Supply New Waste to Energy Boiler to Swedish Firm Lidköping Energi

Finnish automation and technology developer, Valmet, is to supply a waste-fired steam boiler to publically owned Lidköping Energi AB in Lidköping, Sweden, which supplies 90% of residential heating demand and about 60% of the industry demand in the area from waste incineration.

With the new boiler, the company will be able to convert 130,000 tonnes of waste per year into district heat, industrial hot water, industrial steam and electricity, while also ensuring an environmentally safe disposal of harmful residues.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of an order of this size and delivery scope is typically above €10 million. The new boiler is scheduled to start up in 2021.

The new boiler from Valmet will replace two 35-year-old boilers at the waste to energy plant, and Lidköping Energi will also take other steps to increase the recovery of energy from the fuel.

Valmet will supply the entire boiler unit with auxiliary equipment, such as fuel and ash systems. The delivery includes erection, commissioning, training and start-up.

The boiler will have a thermal capacity of 20 MW and will be based on Valmet’s bubbling fluidised bed (BFB) technology with Advanced Combustion Zone (ACZ™) for highly efficient low-emission control.

The boiler will be able to run on a very wide fuel mix, including industrial waste, refuse-derived fuel (RDF), biomass and municipal waste. There are currently 20 ACZ boilers in operation, running on a wide range of waste fuels.

When all upgrades are in place, the annual production of electricity is expected to be doubled.

Stina Bergenheim, CEO at Lidköping Energi commented:

“We are very proud of the improvements we will make. We will be more cost-efficient, produce more energy and, most importantly, improve our environmental footprint.

“Our environmental standards are already among the very best in the world, but now, we will take another step forward.

“We have good experiences of Valmet’s technology, but still for this investment, we followed a strict evaluation process to make sure that we got the best solution we could find.”

Anders Victorén, Sales and Project Manager at Valmet added:

“The boiler from Valmet represents proven technology that meets the EU’s Industrial Emissions Directive requirements by a wide margin. I am excited about the project and look forward to realizing it together with Lidköping Energi.”

