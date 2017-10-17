Vecoplan to Bring RDF Shredders to Ecomondo

German recycling equipment manufacturer, Vecoplan, is to showcase its shredding machinery for Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) production at the Ecomondo trade show in Rimini, Italy from 7-10 November.

The company said that it will be presenting its VEZ 2500 T high-performance shredder and other products. The machines in this series are used for deriving fuels from production waste, sorting waste, packaging material, domestic waste and industrial waste.

Vecoplan will be displaying a selection of its powerful single-shaft shredders at stand 013 in pavilion A2. According to the manufacturer, thanks to their high throughput and homogeneous output quality these are profitable machines to operate.

Each machine is equipped with a dynamic, fast start-up HiTorc drive with a capacity of 247 kW. The drives have no mechanical components like belts, clutches or hydraulic units. As a consequence, they don’t have to move as much mass and can operate with high efficiency. Moreover, unlike hydraulic drives they require very little maintenance.

Vecoplan offers the VEZ 2500 T with 144 or 216 knives. The machines in this series can are said to achieve a throughput of 10 to 12 tonnes per hour – or 12 to 15 tonnes.

The VAZ 110 XL single-shaft shredder will also be shown at the trade fair stand. One version, for example, has a rotor diameter of 370 mm, a material outlet of 1,075 mm and a height of 1,100 mm. This is said to make it a durable and sturdy single-shaft shredding solution for wood-processing companies.

Read More

IN DEPTH: No Wasted Opportunities with SRF at Slovenian Cement Plant

Slovenian cement firm Salonit Anhovo is increasing its use of waste derived fuels, cutting its costs and reducing its carbon footprint.

FCC’s Dallas MRF: ‘North America’s Best Recycling Facility of the Year 2017 Award

FCC's new 140,000 TPA Materials MRF in Dallas has been chosen by the National Waste & Recycling Association as North America’s Best Recycling Facility of the Year 2017.

Geminor Secures Contract to Produce RDF for Hull’s Waste Gasification Plant

Geminor has secured a seven year contract with Hull City Council to implement an integrated waste processing solution to divert more than 80% of the region’s municipal waste from landfill.