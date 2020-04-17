Veolia Turns to In-House Laboratory to Manufacture Hand Sanitiser for Waste Workers

To beat the supply shortages of biocidal hand sanitiser products during the coronavirus pandemic, Veolia has turned to its own in-house laboratory facilities to manufacture its own.

The company explained that by using its own specialist laboratory facilities in Ellesmere Port, UK, it is now manufacturing its own sanitiser liquid to protect the workforce in the essential waste, energy and water operations.

Manufacturing the product are the Veolia team of qualified chemists normally used to sampling and cataloguing hazardous waste to ensure compliance with waste identification legislation and specifying the right recovery, recycling or treatment routes.

The team has made over 500 litres so far in two variants - one based on isopropanol, the other on ethanol.

The sanitiser is compliant with the latest the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) short term derogations from the requirements for product authorisation, a mandatory requirement to ensure the safety of this type of biocidal product. It also follows recent World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

"As a company with key workers keeping waste, energy and water infrastructure operational we are also focused on keeping our dedicated teams safe,” commented Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer from Veolia UK and Ireland.

“The new sanitiser, produced in our own labs, will mean we can ensure they will have the supplies they need to continue their critical roles supporting hospitals, electricity generation, waste collection, food production and the water industry," he added.

The innovative laboratory teams responsible for this product work at Veolia's High Temperature Incinerator HTI facility, one of the most technically advanced in Europe, and the largest of its type in the UK. The facilities are fully permitted and have gained ISO9001, ISO14001 and OHSAS 18001 accreditation.

