VIDEO: Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Ikea & Girls Garage on Design for a Circular Economy

A new video from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation explores how design has the power to trigger systemic change, through individual, business and community levels to achieve a circular economy.

Malin Nordin, the Head of Circular Business Development at Inter IKEA Group discusses the ability of large organisations to scale up the circular economy through designing affordable furniture.

This will include a dive into how the circular economy can shift the perception that ‘affordable’ means cheap and poorly made, to one that gives rise to quality design.

The video also hears from Emily Pilloton, founder of Girls Garage. Emily promotes design with inclusivity, encouraging economic development for all with emphasis on the importance of exercising voice and power, bringing communities together.

The video can be viewed below:

https://youtu.be/pWKvwFbxpmc

Read More

BLOG: Plastics Producers in Danger of Becoming Household Names for all the Wrong Reasons

John Richardson, Senior Consultant Asia, ICIS explains that a huge pushback against the scourge of plastic rubbish in our rivers and oceans could impact plastic producers.

CONFERENCE: “Plastics are the Future, but Not Plastic Waste…”

Opening the TOMRA Leads conference on plastic waste in Sofia, Bulgaria this morning, Tom Eng, TOMRA Senior Vice President and Head of TOMRA Sorting Solutions, Recycling used a famous George Bernard Shaw quote: “progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”