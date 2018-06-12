VIDEO: High Speed Garbage Truck Crash Wrecks Cars & Properties in New York City

The drunk driver of an out-of-control garbage truck wreaked havoc on a Brooklyn neighbourhood, crushing cars, taking down trees and damaging a home.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported, the alleged drunk driver tried to run from the chaotic scene in Bensonhurst but was captured by police.

According to an ABC report one witnees said: "I come out just to see where he is. "I said what did you do here, how did you lose control of your car, or truck. He didn't answer me. He jumped out, ran there, went all the way around on 19th Avenue to 59th Street and that's where he ran into a chain-link fence, and that's where they subdued him."

“It sounded like an earthquake,” one neighbourgh told the New York Post. “Cars piled up like dominoes. It’s a miracle nobody was killed.”

In a statement Viking Sanitation, the truck’s owner and operator said “Our company has a long track record of safety and we hold ourselves to high standards, including random drug testing for drivers. It appears that this driver failed to adhere to our standards and he was immediately suspended as part of the on-going investigation of this serious incident.”

Driver, Anthony Castaldo is charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and refusing to take a breathalyser test.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The CBS news report, including footage of the moment of impact, can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/zQOa0bJrNLQ

