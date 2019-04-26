VIDEO: More to the Story Talks Recycling in Watertown, New York State

In a new More to the Story episode, WPBS-TV and Watertown Daily Times - a newspaper serving the communities of Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, New York - come together to take a look into the world of recycling, the difficulties facing the current market, and the future of recycling going forward.

Watertown Daily journalist, Abe Kenmore, presents the episode, which looks at some of the problems being faced following China’s National Sword policy.

The video Abe speaks with officials and business people in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties to see how each of them is handling the issue of recycling in the changing market.

According to Skip Bisnett, a general manager at Casella Waste Systems, “the bottom has fallen out of the market over the last year and a half to two years”.

He explains that China closed its borders to imports of recyclable materials not only because of issues around quality, but also because their domestic economy has grown and it’s become its own producer of recyclable materials.

To hear the rest of Skip, and the other contributor’s comments, watch the video below.

https://youtu.be/pqY-lJh9rTo

