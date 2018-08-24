VIDEO: Reppie Waste to Energy Plant Opens in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Africa’s first waste to energy facility dubbed Reppie has officially opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The construction of Reppie began in 2014 at an estimated cost of $118 million under an agreement signed between UK based Cambridge Industries and the Ethiopian government.

The facility, which will be owned by Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation (EEPCo) and process around 1400 tonnes of waste daily to add to the national electricity grid.

According to a report by Ventures Africa, it is expected to deliver consistent power when hydroelectric generation is significantly reduced by low river flows due to seasonal or broader climatic change.

It also will replace several expensive diesel-powered plants that have been used to cover power shortages.

Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome was reported to have said at the ceremony that the country has been investing greatly in hydropower, geothermal, wind energy and now biomass to boost the manufacturing sector with a supply of renewable energy.

The facility is part of the government’s Climate Resilient Green Economy, a $150 billion strategy launched in November 2011 with the dual objectives of making Ethiopia a middle-income economy by 2025 while keeping greenhouse gas emissions constant.

A video looking at the project can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/SiF7T21FUrQ

Read More

IN DEPTH: Ethiopia Spear Heading Africa’s Waste to Energy Future

David Appleyard looks at a new waste to energy plant nearing completion in Ethiopia which is set to showcase opportunities across sub-Saharan Africa.

VIDEO: Death Toll of at Least 113 Following Landslide at Addis Adaba Landfill

The death toll caused by a landslide at a huge dumpsite on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has risen to 113 according to reports.

Ethiopia’s 50 MW Waste to Energy Plant Nears Completion

A video tour of the 50 MW waste to energy plant currently under construction in Addis Addaba, Ethiopia by Jack Bennet, a Chemical Engineering at the University of Bath.

Ethiopia's 50MW Waste to Energy Plant Could be First of Many

The 50 MW waste to energy plant to be built in Ethiopia by UK based Cambridge Industries is to be located in Repe and could be the first of 35, according to a report by Capital Ethiopia.