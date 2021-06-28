Vietnam's largest Waste-to-Energy Plant Nears Completion

The Soc Son Waste-to-Energy (WTE) project in Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex was approved by Hanoi’s administration in late 2017 with a total investment of VND7 trillion ($303 million).

The construction is estimated to be completed and start operations in September. Once completed, it will be the largest in Vietnam and the second largest in the world with a capacity of handling 4,000 tons of dry solid waste per day. The project’s investor is Hanoi-based Thien Y Environmental Energy JSC and its contractor, Chinese Metallurgical Group Corporation General Contractor MCC (China).

