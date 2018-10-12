Waste Mangement Subsidiary Opens Injection Facility for Oilfield Waste in Texas

In Texas, Waste Management has fully opened the new Reeves County Solids and Liquids Injection Facility, designed for the safe disposal of oilfield wastes.

An in-direct subsidiary of Houston-based Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM), Waste Management Energy Services of Texas, LLC, explained that the Permian Basin, where the facaility is located, contains more than half of US oil rigs.

The plant is located on a 230-acre site in Balmorhea, Texas. As an injection disposal operation, it is said to require substantially less surface footprint than a more traditional landfill. The operation currently has 15 employees.

“Our Reeves County facility is the first Waste Management Energy Services slurry injection site to service the oil and gas industry,” said Scott Bradley, Area Vice President for Waste Management’s Four Corners Market Area.

“The state-of-the-art technologies and processes effectively and safely handle and dispose of waste generated by oilfield exploration and production operations, thus minimising the risks of storage,” he continued.

Wastes accepted at the facility include oil field drill cuttings, drilling muds, produced water, flow back water, acid water, pit water, and tank and pit sludges.

The process injects the slurry into naturally occurring hydraulic fractures or those created during the injection process. Disposal zones are selected based on isolation from freshwater sources and confining barriers which prevent waste migration and fracture propagation beyond the disposal horizon.

Additional services expected to be offered in the future include roustabout, pressure cleaning, tank cleaning, hydro excavation, transportation services, and field services.

“We strategically located the facility near the oil and gas customers we serve and designed the operation to be a convenient one-stop shop by integrating transport, waste services and environmentally sound disposal solutions into a single operation,” concluded Jason Chan, area director for Waste Management Energy Services.

