Recycling : STEINERT takes over the MSort product line

May 17, 2024
Reading time: Less than a minute
Cologne-based sorting specialist STEINERT is further enhancing its market position. The company has founded the new subsidiary STEINERT MSort and acquired the innovative MSort sorting systems from Mogensen GmbH & Co. KG in Wedel near Hamburg, which has been part of the JOEST Group since January.
STEINERT kauft Produktreihe M Sort
© STEINERT

MSort has been present on the global market for more than 20 years. MSort sorting systems are primarily used in glass recycling, industrial minerals processing and other applications. The owners, the Buchholz family, are pleased to have created a new subsidiary that will offer additional sorting solutions and expand the portfolio to include translucency and double-sided detection using colour and near infrared (NIR).

“The expansion of the STEINERT Group's portfolio to include sorting systems for flat and hollow glass and aggregates for sorting industrial minerals for mining are just a few examples that are a plus for us. The MSort brand from Mogensen is strong and complements our product range excellently. We look forward to working with the colleagues and thank our owners, the Buchholz family, who have made further growth possible,” said Peter Funke, CEO of STEINERT. “Through our twenty-year business relationship with STEINERT, we know MSort is in the best hands. We are handing over the product line to a top company with a strong global sales and service network,” said Dr. Hans Moormann and Dr. Marcus Wirtz, Managing Partners of the JOEST Group.

Post Date
May 17, 2024
Last Update
May 17, 2024

Discover now