MSort has been present on the global market for more than 20 years. MSort sorting systems are primarily used in glass recycling, industrial minerals processing and other applications. The owners, the Buchholz family, are pleased to have created a new subsidiary that will offer additional sorting solutions and expand the portfolio to include translucency and double-sided detection using colour and near infrared (NIR).

“The expansion of the STEINERT Group's portfolio to include sorting systems for flat and hollow glass and aggregates for sorting industrial minerals for mining are just a few examples that are a plus for us. The MSort brand from Mogensen is strong and complements our product range excellently. We look forward to working with the colleagues and thank our owners, the Buchholz family, who have made further growth possible,” said Peter Funke, CEO of STEINERT. “Through our twenty-year business relationship with STEINERT, we know MSort is in the best hands. We are handing over the product line to a top company with a strong global sales and service network,” said Dr. Hans Moormann and Dr. Marcus Wirtz, Managing Partners of the JOEST Group.