Wastequip acquires Wastebuilt

Based in Illinois, Wastebuilt operates twelve facilities in major metropolitan areas throughout the U.S. Now, Wastequip's Go To Parts brand will be discontinued and will operate under the Wastebuilt brand. Wastebuilt will continue to operate as its own entity, reporting directly to Chris Nicolazzo, who previously served as Wastequip's vice president of operations for tarps and parts and has now been named president of tarps and parts.

The acquisition of Wastebuilt broadens Wastequip's parts catalog, technical support and distribution in key markets across the U.S. The acquisition also allows Wastequip to offer its customers expanded parts coverage from a network of facilities nationwide and across six parts families: refuse bodies, fluid conveyance, containers, chassis, MRO & safety and automated side loader arms. Additional Wastebuilt offerings include a refurbishment program for automated side loader arms. The combination of Wastebuilt's parts catalog, expertise and distribution infrastructure with Wastequip's financial strength, sales and marketing expertise will further bolster Wastequip's market leadership and service and product offering for its customers, the companies stated in a press release.