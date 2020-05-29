Wayout’s Sustainable Micro Factories Delivering Clean Water and Cutting Plastic Waste

Swedish sustainable tech firm, Wayout, has launched a micro factory platform which produces 70,000 litres of perfect drinking water monthly while also preventing up to 200,000 plastic bottles becoming waste and saving 8 tonnes of GHG emissions.

Wayout makes sustainable beverage micro factories, offered for lease to clients that see the opportunities in locally producing water and beverages with a minimal eco footprint. Instead of shipping pre-packaged beverages around the planet – producing tons and tons of excess carbon dioxide and leaving billions of plastic bottles in the wake – Wayout provides a sustainable and commercial alternative for local coverage of water and beverages.

The company explained that instead of shipping glass and plastic bottles around the planet, Wayout has developed a solution where beverages are produced locally in plug-and-play micro-factories.

In January this year the first micro factory was delivered to Nairobi, he next is going to the Serengeti. Across the globe, the company claims that its clients are queueing up for delivery this year.

Sustainable

Through modern research and new technology, Wayout's micro-factories are engineered to have as little impact as possible on the environment. The fully automated system recycles water and energy internally and is developed to be powered by solar panels. When all beverage is locally produced from scratch, many harmful side effects are bypassed, like bottling, logistics, distribution, and plastic waste.

Clean Water

The most important ingredient in all beverage is water. Most people on Earth do not have access to clean drinking water. Wayout's micro-factories treat all types of water – they even desalinate seawater. The treated water is remineralized to be included in all beverages or to be served directly as supreme quality drinking water, still or sparkling.

Soft Drinks

The various soft drinks are produced in the micro-factory by mixing the mineral water with a wide range of extracts. In addition to functional drinks, the micro-factories can also produce sodas and tonics as well as flavoured water. All beverages are locally produced and cooled before served directly from the module.

Craft Beer

The micro-factories also contain complete breweries. The brewing process is simplified with the use of extract. Water, malt, hops, and yeast are the ingredients as per usual. Fermenting and storage are done classically. A series of recipes are ready to order and can easily be brewed into premium craft beer in the fully automated brewery.

Plug-and-play

The micro-factories are produced and assembled in Sweden and are delivered to clients around the world. The micro-factories are operated through a smartphone app. The ingredients are loaded manually, the rest is fully automated; water treatment, beverage mixing, brewing, and cleaning. On the app, the operator can easily select recipes, order ingredients, plan production, and follow the brewing process.