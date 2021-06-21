Brazilian telecom Claro SA announced last week it has connected to the grid the largest distributed generation (DG) biogas plant in the country, able to produce up to 4.65 average megawatts (MWa).

Built by the energy arm of local conglomerate Grupo Rezek, RZK Energia, the biogas plant spreads over 700 sq m (7,534.7 sq ft) in the municipality of Nova Iguacu, Rio de Janeiro state.

The facility consists of a set of four engines that are connected to the city's municipal landfill. Biogas will be generated from methane gas (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2) released by organic waste decomposing in the landfill.

The output will be used to meet the demand of the 2,991 consumer units that the telecommunications company has in the state, including telephone towers and data centres. By doing so, Claro will be able to offset 15,723 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually.

The plant is part of the telecom's clean energy programme, ‘A Energia da Claro’, which foresees the use of renewable power in all its Brazilian operations.