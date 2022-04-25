A role model in Europe: The new Wiesbaden waste-to-energy plant

One process line will be supplied, comprising waste reception and handling, cranes, EI&C, grate, steam generator and dry flue gas cleaning including selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and water-steam cycle. To ensure continuous incineration of the high-calorific waste, the proven Doosan Lentjes water-cooled reciprocating grate will be applied. The high flexibility of this technology will allow simple adaptation to changing fuel properties. This means that waste with different compositions and qualities can also be reliably thermally treated over the entire lifetime of the facility.



The selected plant concept will harness the maximum performance potential of the energy contained in the waste to generate electricity and district heating for the citizens of the greater Wiesbaden area. The fact that a large portion of this energy is of biogenic origin not only reduces dependence on fossil fuels, but also saves climate-damaging CO2. This approach supports the Hessian capital in consistently pursuing its climate goals and becoming independent of Russian oil and gas imports.



The new WtE plant once again confirms the excellent climate balance of thermal waste treatment: The multi-stage dry flue gas cleaning system including SCR ensures compliance with the applicable legal emission regulations according to European BREF (Best Available Techniques Reference) and makes the plant ready for the future



Establishing thermal disposal capacities in Wiesbaden prevents locally produced waste from having to be transported far to plants outside the region. This not only saves the consumption of fossil fuels, but also reduces the logistics costs associated with disposal.



In order to realise the project within the given time and economic framework, Doosan Lentjes and ARIKON manage the planning and execution phases with a modern project information management system (PIM), namely the software solution "Newforma Project Center". It enables working in existing infrastructures, effective involvement of external partners and rapid implementation. Large amounts of data, such as those generated during the 3D modelling of the entire plant, can be exchanged easily and securely with all project participants. Increasing economic efficiency and sustainability for the benefit of all project partners is the goal behind the effort.



The progress of the Wiesbaden WtE project can be followed via a 360° environment displayed in virtual reality: https://b-gis.de/projekte/doos...

