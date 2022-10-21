Vecoplan at Ecomondo : A Solution for Every Problem
Vecoplan is a leading manufacturer of equipment for recycling and processing waste materials. Visitors to Hall 2, Stand 033 at Ecomondo in November will get a first-hand impression of the company’s expertise and extensive range of products. In 2021 Vecoplan established a special production facility in Italy, strengthening its presence in the Italian market. Besides setting up an independent sales office, it significantly expanded its services. Reliable local support was added to the existing digital service. Vecoplan also expanded its supply of spare parts for its customers in Italy.
Recycling is not only crucial for climate neutrality, it also conserves valuable resources and the environment. As a manufacturer and supplier of machinery and systems for processing primary and secondary waste material, Vecoplan AG provides a key foundation for recycling. Its shredders, which can be tailored to the technical characteristics of plastics and fine-tuned for processing, enjoy an excellent reputation on the market. One such machine is the robust, advanced VIZ 1700. At its 96 square-metre stand, Vecoplan will be presenting a shredder from this series with a patented, energy-efficient HiTorc direct drive.
The VIZ 1700 can process a diverse range of plastics. Thanks to its modular design, Vecoplan has many options for configuring and adapting the machine to the task at hand. This a crucial performance and quality factor in the shredding process.
Vecoplan will also be displaying the Vecoplan Smart Center (VSC) at Ecomondo. This powerful digitalisation concept offers a modern communication interface between Vecoplan and the customer with the VSC.connect system. The user can access services such as document management and remote service. The integrated, intuitive VSC.control operating panel serves as a communication medium for the machine’s control system and as a live link to Vecoplan’s technicians. This enables the solution provider to see everything that’s happening on the customer’s machines.
Vecoplan at Ecomondo: Hall A2, Stand 033
