Biogas is produced through anaerobic digestion, a process where organic waste is broken down in the absence of oxygen, yielding biogas (a mix of methane and carbon dioxide) and digestate (a nutrient-rich byproduct). Upgraded biogas, or biomethane, can replace natural gas in heating, electricity generation and transport. Beyond energy generation, anaerobic digestion delivers additional environmental benefits, including reducing methane emissions from decomposing organic waste in landfills and offering a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilisers through the use of digestate

Globally, organic waste accounts for over 50% of total waste in most regions, yet 2.7 billion people lack access to formal waste collection. Capturing and processing this waste through anaerobic digestion could have a transformative impact. According to the WBA, capturing just 50% of food waste could abate 20 million tonnes of methane annually.

