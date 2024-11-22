On Day 8 of COP29, the UN Office for Sustainable Development (UN DESA) hosted a session at the SDG Pavilion focused on “Tackling Methane Emissions and the Waste Crisis through Data, Evidence-Based Policy, and Finance.” ISWA was honoured to join a panel of experts to address this urgent issue and explore innovative solutions.

Mr. Chun Kyoo Park, Head of UN DESA, opened the session with a clear message: tackling the waste crisis requires a holistic strategy that integrates data-driven insights, financial mechanisms, and circular economy principles. “With collaboration, local, regional, and global solutions are within reach,” he emphasised.

