"At the same time, our ambition to expand our leadership when it comes to industrial waste shredders receives a solid boost. The strategy is in place and the first initiatives are already underway. Customers and partners can look forward to more investment in product development, and an even greater focus on serving customers locally," the company said in a statement.

Ahlström Capital has no desire to change M&J Recycling's strong and well-defined DNA. Historically, M&J Recycling has experienced strong growth through an uncompromising approach to innovation and quality, and the sole aim is to support and accelerate this growth further. M&J Recycling is the natural choice when it comes to providers of superior industrial waste shredders in a class of their own. The values remain the same, the pace will simply be accelerated through investments in organic growth and strategic acquisitions. "With our new owner, we have a super strong ally on our team who is excited about what we have already achieved and the potential we can unlock. The recycling market is transforming and will continue to grow. We therefore have an exciting journey ahead of us at M&J Recycling”, says CEO, Uffe Hansen.