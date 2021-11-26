The circular economy has been an important component of ALPLA's sustainability strategy for many years. In this context, the company always advocates a closed loop and raising awareness of plastic as a valuable material. This is because the use of recycled plastics conserves fossil raw materials and reduces CO2 emissions: for example, PET regranulate from the ALPLA plants in Austria and Poland causes up to 90 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than virgin material. In total, ALPLA's own recycling plants and joint ventures worldwide currently contribute significantly to the use of recycled plastic in production with an input of around 206,000 tons of PET and around 88,000 tons of HDPE.