The rear-load design have been proven to require less overall maintenance resulting in a savings that can exceed $1,200 per month. This, combined with Amrep's durability and Hardox steel body make the new Amrep rear-load the most indestructible refuse truck available.

The rear load truck offers greater control over contamination of recycled content. With a rear load refuse truck, haulers have the option to examine and sort through content, opposed to the ASL where the driver never leaves the cab.

“The demand for rear load trucks has been consistent for many years now,” Rob Strange, director of refuse body sales for Amrep across North America, said. “This type of truck provides great benefit to many haulers, and we’re excited for the engineering and technology we’ve implemented in our new product.”

Amrep continues to offer finance options for companies of all sizes – from independent operators to national haulers.