Fashion Takes Action (FTA) whose mission is to advance sustainability across the fashion system has released a report entitled, Feasibility Study of Textile Recycling in Canada. This report was commissioned by Environment and Climate Change Canada and aims to profile the feasibility and pre-feasibility of the local textile recycling industry.

One portion of the study was a technical review and analysis to evaluate various requirements and feasibility of sorting and recycling processes.

In the technical review, suitable technologies that can build up a textile recycling industry were compared. As the executive summary further explains: „Technologies were grouped into three pre-defined categories, or “classes”: sorting, mechanical recycling and chemical recycling. For each class, current projects and startups were identified, and a selection of detailed case studies was presented to offer in-depth information on processes, costs, feedstock, product characteristics and technological readiness. Although automated sorting technologies have been tried and tested on other waste streams, more work remains to be done to ensure their successful transfer to textile waste. The mechanical and chemical recycling sector is not yet consolidated, as various competing technologies are vying to demonstrate their viability, often on very specific feedstocks.“

The executive summary presents a review of the recommendations: „putting all findings together, considering feedstock, investment costs, and technology readiness, the most promising technology to start a textile recycling industry in Canada is mechanical recycling. The best way to get this recycling operation started is to conduct a pilot with a retailer or manufacturer. To make this pilot a success, not only the technology, but also potential end markets for the new products must be considered. There is a need for a platform that foster communication among stakeholders and brings them together around shared challenges and opportunities, so that critical information is exchanged and a vision for textile recycling in Canada can be created.“