As Cambodia faces its largest outbreak of COVID-19 to date, challenges exist for the proper and safe treatment of infectious medical waste. The country currently has limited stock of personal protective equipment, full sets of equipment to manage waste and wastewater, and the expertise and experience required to manage infectious waste.

In response to these needs, the SSCAF (South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund) funded project, Learning from China’s Experience to Improve the Ability of Response to COVID-19 in Asia and the Pacific Region on Medical Waste Management, will work with the three facilities originally designated for COVID-19 treatment in Phnom Penh. The main components of the project include a full set of equipment for medical waste collection, segregation and treatment, personal protective equipment, capacity building and training that enables healthcare workers and service providers to manage infectious solid waste and wastewater properly and safely.

UNDP will work closely with the three facilities, the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, Chak Angrer Health Center, and National Pediatric Hospital, along with the MoH, World Health Organization, and medical waste management experts from China. The project will further engage urban communities to ensure infectious waste is properly managed to prevent and minimize public health and environmental hazards.