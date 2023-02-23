HRS corrugated tube evaporation systems



These are designed for the evaporation of low viscosity effluents with reduced particle size, like wastewater, brines, and effluents with low concentrations of organic solids. These systems utilize HRS K Series corrugated heat exchangers as evaporator modules, providing high heat transfer and good resistance against fouling.





HRS scraped surface evaporation systems



When concentrating fluids with elevated viscosities (which lowers heat transfer) or those which have a higher fouling risk, such as organic solutions with high dry matter concentration, HRS uses its HRS Unicus Series of reciprocating scraped-surface heat exchangers for evaporation systems.



HRS Digestate Concentration System



The HRS Digestate Concentration System (DCS) is specifically designed to reduce the volume of digestate from anaerobic digestion (AD) systems. In most situations the process utilizes surplus heat from the CHP engine. The DCS works by superheating digestate in a vacuum to facilitate concentration, using evaporation to significantly reduce digestate volumes while, at the same time, increasing the nutrient content and commercial value.



The HRS DCS is a multi-effect system, in which the steam produced from this first heating cycle is re-used as the heating media for the second, and subsequent, effects. The number of effects is determined by the level of dry solids required, and the amount of spare heat available, up to a maximum of four cycles. After the final effect, the steam is condensed back into water and can then be used to dilute feedstock going into the front end of the digester, creating a completely closed loop system. The DCS is wholly self-sufficient – no energy or water is brought in or wasted, and everything is re-used.