Landfilling can be reduced by better product design coupled with a commitment by all of us to reduce, reuse, and recycle at significantly increased levels than it is evident today.



Recycling of glass, metals, paper, or PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) plastic is common today. But not all materials are recyclable.



- toxic or contaminated materials -remember the paraben in the plastic of baby bottles, for example. While they are used as preservative ingredients in cosmetics, hygiene products, food products and pharmaceuticals, scientific studies suggest that parabens can disrupt hormones in the body and harm fertility. If you recycle the baby bottle, you keep the paraben in contact with end users.



- composite materials - a shoe for example is made of a lot of different materials that are challenging to segregate in an economic and environmentally sound manner. With other words, the environmental benefit of recycling those materials will be inferior to the environmental impact of recycling it -energy consumption, by products of recycling, impurity of the recycled product.



- and materials that already have been recycled several times and have lost their proprieties. Paper for example can only be recycled 5 times.

Waste to energy enables the partial recycling of non-recyclable materials and offers a unique alternative to landfill, by enabling the recycling of ferrous- and non-ferrous metals and mineral aggregates.



If we consider all the Waste-to-Energy plants in Europe, it would be possible to recover almost 1.2 million tonnes of iron, enough to make 164 Eiffel towers, and about 250.000 tonnes of aluminium per year, the amount needed to produce around 8 billion smartphones.