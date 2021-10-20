Cleaning up sea water and restoring degraded ecosystems at the basis of economy decarbonisation.

Financial tools to mitigate climate change and support SMEs in their green growth.

Smart water usage for cities and businesses.

The climate neutrality targets to be achieved by 2050 according to the European Commission's Green Deal roadmap and its impact on the lives of European citizens and businesses.

Soil regeneration as a basic condition for ensuring the fertility of land used in the agri-food industry, reforestation and limiting climate-changing emissions: a strategic action around which the Green Deal’s objectives revolve.

IEG's scientific committee for the event, chaired by Professor Fabio Fava, with the collaboration of stakeholders such as the Forum for Sustainable Finance, Eurosif, WWF, Coldiretti, ART E-R, Emilia-Romagna's regional agency for Research and Territorial Attractiveness, ISPRA, ENEA, Federchimica, CNR, ICESP (Italian Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform), APRE (Agency for the Promotion of European Research), and the European Commission, has prepared a map for finding the right direction in the post-pandemic circular economy change that kicks off on Tuesday 26th, the first day of Ecomondo, with two events: 'The BlueMed Pilot healthy plastics-free Mediterranean sea towards the 2030 targets: the strategy developed by the plastic producing and transforming operators of the area' (Ravezzi room 1, South Hall, 2 pm) and 'Target "net-zero": how to reach it? ' (Diotallevi Room 1, South Hall, 2.30 p.m.).

Wednesday 27th will continue with interventions focusing on "European Horizon2020 systemic actions for water-smart circular cities, regions and industries" (Global Water Expo Room, Hall D2, 10 am) and "The European Green Deal: first results and new approaches. A view from H2020 to Horizon Europe" (Ravezzi Room 1, South Hall, 10 am).

The morning of Thursday 28th, will be the turn of the talks: 'Taking care of the soil is taking care of life: policies for soil health and innovation' (Diotallevi Room 1, South Hall, 9.45 a.m.) and 'Alternative financial tools for a sustainable transition' (Ravezzi Room 1, South Hall, 10 a.m.), followed in the afternoon by 'Implementation Action Plan "Zero Pollution", towards a Healthier Planet for Healthier People' (Monitoring&Control Room, Hall D4, 2.30 p.m.). Friday 29th, the last day of Ecomondo, foresees a speech entitled 'The Italian platform of circular economy actors (ICESP): initiatives within the European circular economy action plan’ (Diotallevi Room 2, South Hall, 10 am).